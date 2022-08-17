The annual Morrill Days celebration, sponsored by the Morrill Community Chamber of Commerce, was held last weekend.

The celebration kicked off Saturday morning with the annual Tractor Cruise where participants cruised 25 miles, after leaving City Park at 9 a.m., and returning to Morrill City Park by noon. There they displayed tractors, visited and had lunch before the 1:30 p.m. tractor show, followed by the annual parade at 2 p.m.

