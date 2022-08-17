The annual Morrill Days celebration, sponsored by the Morrill Community Chamber of Commerce, was held last weekend.
The celebration kicked off Saturday morning with the annual Tractor Cruise where participants cruised 25 miles, after leaving City Park at 9 a.m., and returning to Morrill City Park by noon. There they displayed tractors, visited and had lunch before the 1:30 p.m. tractor show, followed by the annual parade at 2 p.m.
Also at the City Park were crafting vendors, a petting zoo, kids games and a 4-H food stand.
Other fun activities included the weekend softball tournament — which brings in teams from all over the area, along with a cornhole tournament.
The Morrill Days celebration ended with the traditional community church service Sunday morning at the Morrill Community Center.
