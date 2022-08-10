Cruise

Hiawatha World archives

The Morrill Days Tractor Cruise021 2 brought in 38 participants.

 Hiawatha World archives

The annual Morrill Days celebration, sponsored by the Morrill Community Chamber of Commerce, is set for this coming weekend.

The celebration will kick off Saturday morning with the annual Tractor Cruise with registration from 7:30-8:45 a.m. in the City Park and trailer parking available at Morrill Elevator. The cruise will be 25 miles, leaving from the park at 9 a.m. The group will return to Morrill City Park by noon to display tractors and where lunch may be purchased. Participants will proceed in the parade at 2 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.