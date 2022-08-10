The annual Morrill Days celebration, sponsored by the Morrill Community Chamber of Commerce, is set for this coming weekend.
The celebration will kick off Saturday morning with the annual Tractor Cruise with registration from 7:30-8:45 a.m. in the City Park and trailer parking available at Morrill Elevator. The cruise will be 25 miles, leaving from the park at 9 a.m. The group will return to Morrill City Park by noon to display tractors and where lunch may be purchased. Participants will proceed in the parade at 2 p.m.
At 10 a.m. will be crafting vendors in the park, along with a petting zoo, followed by kids games and a 4-H food stand.
From noon to 1:30 p.m. will be the tractor show, followed by the parade at 2 p.m. and a cornhole tournament at 2:30 p.m., hosted by the Chamber. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams. Bags will be provided. Teams must pre-register. The start time and number of games, prizes will be determined based on team registration. If also playing softball, teammates must be on the same teams. Contact Malerie Manche at 316-217-2950 for information or to register.
On Sunday, will be a community church service starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Morrill Community Center.
A co-ed softball tournament will be held throughout the weekend. Food will be available.
