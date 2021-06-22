After being closed more than a year due to an extensive remodel and also the COVID pandemic, the Morrill Public Library is excited to announce several upcoming summer events.
In addition, the library has announced its regular schedule of events that have started back up.
On Tuesday, June 29 the library is hosting Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue storytime with special guest Phil the Goat at 10:30 a.m. downstairs.
At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, Miss D's Honey Bees - Jocelyn Dvorak - will be bring a live working bee hive and educational materials for all!
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 will be Chair Yoga with Carrie Potter in person or on Zoom and that evening at 7 p.m. will be the End of Summer Party with activities and crafts starting at 7 p.m. behind the library.
"How to Train your Dragon" will be shown outside at dusk on the east side of the building and those attending may sit in the Police Department's back parking lot and are allowed blankets and chairs.
Free popcorn and water will be provided with optional other snacks and refreshments for purchase.
Regular events include the following:
Every Friday through July 16, the Morrill Public Library is showing Family Movies at 10 a.m. in the large meeting room.
Morrill Public Library events - every Monday at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Storytime with Traci; every Monday at 6 p.m., the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting.
On Thursdays is Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m.
Every third Monday at 6 p.m. the Monday Evening Book Club meets and every second Wednesday at 9 a.m. the Wednesday Morning Book Club meets.
