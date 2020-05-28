The Morrill Public Library is planning a virtual Summer Library Program for 2020. The Librarians have put together a fun calendar of online events and at-home challenges for all ages. These include Monday preschool storytimes with Traci Hinton on Zoom, trivia competitions, craft projects, poetry and storywriting events, crafts, and much more.
“We are especially excited to be able to offer virtual reading logs this summer,” said the staff. “Readers of all ages will be able to create a ReaderZone account, join our reading program, and make their first reading entry in less than five minutes!”
Participants can get started by installing the “Reader Zone” app on their phone or tablet, creating an account, adding readers, and then joining the Morrill Public Library reading program with the code d5c6.
Readers who prefer traditional paper reading logs can pick up and return those at the summer lunch site on Wednesdays.
All reading participants will be entered in the Library’s grand prize drawing at the end of July, with one winner in each group: Preschool (Age 0-5), Elementary (Grade K-4), Middle and High School (Grade 5-12), and Adult.
Although the library building is currently closed for renovation, it is still possible to obtain reading materials through the Library’s digital resources. To get a library card for downloading ebooks and audiobooks, email morrill@hiawathalibrary.org and include a phone number for a call back.
The Library’s Summer Program is sponsored by Friends of the Library. For more information on events and to get started with the ReaderZone app, visit the Library’s Facebook page and www.hiawathalibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.