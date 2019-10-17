Morrill Public Library went wild on Saturday.
ARC Wild of Sabetha brought a variety of animal species to the library for an interactive, hands-on program at 1 p.m. A large crowd of children and parents turned out for the event, where they learned about a variety of animals and got a chance to pet a possum and stroke a python.
The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Library and ARC Wild.
ARC Wild Inc. is licensed by the State of Kansas, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and USDA to utilize live wildlife for the purpose of conservation education. More than 500 people in northeast Kansas have been reached since the program launched in April, 2018. This program is exclusive to rural northeast Kansas communities and is designed to reunite today’s youth with nature.
According to ARC’s program information, their mission is to raise up a generation who love nature so much they grow into adults determined to protect it.
ARC an organization based in Sabetha and director Sherri McNary is a licensed rehabilitator with NEKSWR and a docent at the Topeka Zoo.
Find ARC Wild on Facebook, call (785) 284-2699 or email arcwild@yahoo.com for information. The website is arcwild.org.
