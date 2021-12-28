The Morrill Public Library is launching new programs for young adults.
The library is looking for teen volunteers to serve on the Teen Advisory Council of Students (TACOS) at the library.
The first meeting will be at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Kelly Meyer, Community Services Librarian, said they are looking for teen volunteers - both middle school and high school age - who are willing to offer ideas and implement programs for their peer groups at the library. She said 5th-12th graders are welcome. High school students can earn volunteer hours for this new service club.
Brand new, the library is also launching a young adult book club for young adults ages 16-20. January's pick is "All the Bright Places" by Jennifer Niven and will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the library. This event is hosted by Brenna Letsinger.
Later in the month, Meyer said the library is starting a Creative Writing Club, which will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and are asking for all those in the community, ages 16 and up, who are interested to come to the first meeting and work with fellow writers on ideas in a workshop-like setting.
She said the library is also looking for volunteers and has a meeting set for 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 as an informational volunteer meeting.
"We have many projects and activities that we need help with and would love the community's involvement," she said. "Please come to this informational meeting to see how you can help!"
Contact Meyer at 785-742-3831 for more information about these programs.
