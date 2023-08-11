The Morrill Public Library is offering a new craft and arts program for adults called Creative Hour at the Library.
According to Joey May, Community & Youth Services Librarian, the new program will be on Thursdays with two separate sessions offered — at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the large meeting room downstairs.
“We wanted to target that after work group, but also offer an early afternoon session for people who may be retired or have that time available,” May said.
Creative Hour will feature a variety of arts and craft activities for adults and May said they will be geared toward all levels, from beginners to more advanced options throughout the year.
“If someone just wants to get out of the house and be creative, this is for them,” she said.
May said the library is planning to offer the classes through the school year and depending on interest may branch out into summer as well.
In addition, the library is bringing back Studio Teens — another after school program that is geared toward middle school age, recommended 5th-8th — back in action after school on Tuesdays from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
After School is Cool — for kids in grades elementary school age — from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. is also another after school program on Thursdays. Both programs will kick off the week of Sept. 4 with the first Studio Teens on Sept. 5 and the first After School is Cool on Sept. 7.
The programs are free and there is not a need for a sign-up, but anyone wanting more information can contact May at jmay@hiawathalibrary.org.
