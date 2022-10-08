The Morrill Public Library has announced several special events this month.
In addition to the normal exciting adventures at the library — such as book clubs, storytimes and other events — the library is planning some fun fall activities.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Wildlife Adventures comes to the library at 3:45 p.m. Come learn about wildlife animals and their environments. Sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and K-State Research and Extension office of Brown County.
This month, the library is sponsoring Evening Storytime with the Hiawatha Elementary School PTO at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
From Oct. 20-22, the Friends of the Library is sponsoring their annual Book Sale at the Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St. Times are 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
In a special fall activity — the library is taking Storytime to the Pumpkin Patch! On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Morrill Public Library will be at the Mulberry Pond Pumpkin Patch, starting at 10:30 a.m. For a $10 fee, participants will receive an all-access pass to the pumpkin patch for library patrons visiting the storytime. One small pumpkin will also be provided to each child for decorating after the librarian reads the stories.
The Library is also sponsoring a Murder Mystery Event on Monday, Oct. 24. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the library staff will need help solving a murder. They invite patrons in to help look for clues, interview suspects and catch the person behind the murder before they strike again.
The Morrill Public Library will be participating in Business Trick-or-Treating from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
