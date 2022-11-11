Morrill Library logo

The Morrill Public Library at Fifth and Oregon will be undergoing a renovation project starting this month.

Morrill Public Library staff and trustees have announced recent grants awarded to the library.

Library Director Erin Verbick said thanks to a Walmart Community Grant in the amount of $1,000, MPL is able to fund the project “Engagement and Enrichment Programs for Youth.” This project includes materials for programs like After School is Cool and Teen Tuesdays, plus any of our other youth events for the next year!

