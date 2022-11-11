Morrill Public Library staff and trustees have announced recent grants awarded to the library.
Library Director Erin Verbick said thanks to a Walmart Community Grant in the amount of $1,000, MPL is able to fund the project “Engagement and Enrichment Programs for Youth.” This project includes materials for programs like After School is Cool and Teen Tuesdays, plus any of our other youth events for the next year!
The Northeast Kansas Library System awarded $3,000 for the library’s Neurodiversity Literacy Project. “Neurodiverse” describes people whose differences in how their brain works can impact their cognitive functions. Examples of neurodiverse conditions include dyslexia, autism, anxiety, ADHD, OCD, sensory processing disorders, and other mental health conditions. The grant funding from NEKLS will be used to acquire assistive technology for patrons as well as a variety of books and informational materials on the topic of neurodiversity and literacy.
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation granted MPL a sponsorship of $3,000 to be used for our children’s library and programs. About20 years ago, the children’s library was named after Bill and Bernard Martin, two well-loved people from Hiawatha who went on to share the love of reading with children all over the world. To fund six month’s worth of books and related programs will carry on their legacy while putting a special emphasis on the incredible work PBP Nation does with organizations like Morrill Public Library.
The library has special evening storytimes planned for Nov. 16 and Dec. 21 that will highlight some of the books PBP Nation sponsored.
