Calling all artists of Hiawatha!.
Morrill Public Library officials are excited to offer a Community Art Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Art Showcase will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day and will feature live music by Stephanie Gummelt of St. Joseph, Mo., and light refreshments. Gummelt was featured on American Idol several years ago.
On display will be artwork from the Hiawatha Elementary, Middle and High Schools as well artwork from the community.
Prospective artists can drop off their artwork during regular open hours Dec. 1-3. Pick up the artwork during regular hours Dec. 5-7.
Examples of art accepted include paintings, drawings, sculptures, mixed media and fiber art.
Please contact the library at community@hiawathalibrary.org if you are interested in showcasing your work to the community.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/283169620487314?ref=newsfeed or hiawathalibrary.org/events/showcase.
