The Morrill Public Library is planning a new project.
Library Director Erin Verbick said library leaders have been coming up with ways to be more involved in the community and extend the library programs outside the library walls.
"This is where our next project comes in with a StoryWalk program," Verbick said.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The breakdown of what a StoryWalk can be is pretty simple: a deconstructed picture book is set up along a certain path and patrons can come and read along with the story as they walk around.
The library is asking local businesses to participate in this project. Many StoryWalks®
are done along a path at a community park, but with the Big Kansas Road Trip coming up, Verbick thought what better way to promote small businesses and shopping local than to put the book pages in Chamber business windows!
"We would love to direct people to the downtown shops & businesses during BKRT while promoting our local library as well," she said.
Verbick has reached out to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for help spreading the word.
If you or your business is interested in having the library display a two-page spread of a storybook (Is Your Mama a Llama? by Deborah Guarino) please contact Verbick at director@hiawathalibrary.org. If your business is not located in the downtown area of Hiawatha, but you would be willing to have a promotional poster with information about the StoryWalk, please email her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.