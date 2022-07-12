As Morrill Public Library celebrates its 140th birthday in 2022, staff and trustees also want to celebrate those in the community who continue to support the library and its essential services.
Library Director said that Jere Bruning has been an unquestionably strong supporter of Morrill Public Library and the Hiawatha community at large. She said Bruning served for eight years as a library trustee from 1995-2003, taking on many projects and committees during his appointment and he participated in continuing education activities in excess of 60 hours. Bruning was also awarded a Library Employee Education Program Certificate by the Kansas State Library in 2002.
Verbick said even after his two terms were up on the board, Bruning continued to generously donate to the library, increasing the number of essential services provided to Hiawatha citizens.
"One of Jere’s, and his late wife Patty’s, long-time projects is the library’s AccuCut and AccuQuilt die-cutting machines," she said. "The couple donated several times towards these machines, including the initial purchase of them both and several new packs of dies. Teachers especially enjoy these machines as they are able to quickly cut out shapes, letters, pennants, and other items for their classrooms. Several options are also great for birthday decorations or children’s room decor."
Verbick said the AccuQuilt machine was added in 2014 after several local quilters, who were also frequent library users, requested the use of one, and it so happened that Patty Bruning was a quilter herself. The AccuQuilt is specifically designed for cutting fabric and the library has several large dies in various patterns that quilters can find helpful. Mayme Noll was another donor for the AccuQuilt machine.
Verbick said that along with other donors, the Brunings have also donated toward the AWE stations located in the Bill & Bernard Martin Children’s Library. These computers feature touchscreens, games, and drawing applications for kids to use, all while staying offline and within sight of caregivers while in the Children’s Library.
"Jere helped kickstart the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program in 2017," she said. "While the tracking process has moved to the library’s Beanstack site, this program continues to be extremely successful and popular with both children and their parents. Any child who has not started school yet can sign up and, with the help of their caregivers, track the number of books they read (even rereading the same books count!) and at a few milestones, the child gets a reward. When they reach the 1,000 goal, they get a certificate, T-shirt, and a picture with our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten teddy bear mascot. The Friends of the Library and Sorosis of Hiawatha also donated to this program."
Verbick said the library’s digitization project, wherein the library’s collection of the Hiawatha World was digitized and made searchable within an online database, is another highly used service Jere Bruning has donated towards. Along with the Mary Helen Hawks Trust and the Dr. Delbert Larson Memorial, the library can now provide these newspaper archives, which date back to the late 1800s, for patrons to access anywhere and anytime.
"Most recently, Jere has also graciously donated towards the library’s lighting system and latest renovation project," she said. "The library was able to address immediate needs in 2018 with a donation from Mr. Bruning so that the aging light ballasts could continue to be used while the later renovation had not yet been started. Once the renovation was over and trustees were in the furnishing phase, Jere’s $1,000 donation helped the library purchase a full-sized refrigerator and new microwave for the large meeting room."
Verbick said these items are used nearly on a daily basis for patrons who use these rooms for community engagement and the library has had over 400 meeting room reservations in 2022 alone.
"The library is fortunate to be supported by so many organizations and individuals in Hiawatha," she said. "Without their partnerships, time volunteered at the library, expertise given, and many other resources, the library could not continue to stand as a pillar in the community. Librarians and trustees deeply appreciate and thank Mr. Jere Bruning for all of the resources he has donated throughout his decades of advocacy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.