The Brown County Commission met for regular session Tuesday morning and heard concerns from a Morrill resident.
Lee Wymer expressed his concerns about a specific person who continues to violate the law by speeding around town, spinning and screeching tires during the middle of the night. He said law enforcement has been contacted several times and a county deputy has responded, however the individual has not been able to be caught. Wymer said the individual spots the officers and ceases his activity once law enforcement presence is there, however when the officers leave town the person starts back up.
“He knows the game and he plays it well,” Wymer told commissioners.
Commissioner Rich Lehmkuhl said it was unfortunate that deputies could not stay in Morrill, however they have the entire county to patrol.
Wymer said he understood the situation, but his main reason for coming to the commission was to see if a city marshal could be appointed or if the position could be funded from the county.
City Attorney Kevin Hill told Wymer and the commissioners that in the 30 years he has served in his position, the county has not paid for a marshal in any of the towns.
Wymer said several residents have caught the illegal activity on their phone cameras, but have not had enough to identify the individual driving. Hill advised that no reports from law enforcement has crossed his desk for prosecution, noting that the city residents need to make repeated reports so law enforcement could attempt to catch the individual. Once that happens and an investigation ensues, Hill said the matter would come to him for potential prosecution.
Hill also advised that the smaller cities have in the past contracted with the county for extra patrols, which Wymer said the City of Morrill has done in the past.
No action was taken on the matter.
In other business:
The commissioners heard from Steve Samuelson, via Zoom, on National Flood Plain Insurance. Samuelson advised that the county had participated in national Flood Plain programs since 1984 and to say no to this program could eliminate the county from any other federal assistance. He explained that as part of Flood Plains management plans, if someone builds near the flood plain that it would require a permit.
Brown County Emergency Management Director Don Pounds said he would provide Hill with the paperwork to review before having the commissioners sign it.
The December 29, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: General $84,522.87, Road & Bridge $15,074.50, Election 0, Technology $302.25, Appraiser $8,108.76, Noxious Weed $2,271.91, ACC $8,534.74, JJA Core $6,139.03, Reinvestment Grant $946.41, Services for Elderly $2,715.00, Solid Waste $5,897.10, Special MVT $2,800.01, Employee Ben FICA $9,034.10, Employee Ben KPERS, $10,195.92, State Unemploy/Work Comp -133.56, Insurance TOTAL $156,409.04.
Pounds also presented the proclamation for Disaster Declaration for the Dec. 15 storm. The commission voted to adopt Resolution #2021-17.
Pounds also presented Opioid Addiction Crisis Resolution for Brown County to have access to State funds should the County have the need. Commissioners voted to approve the resolution.
Pounds advised the county that there is a shortest of COVID tests available from the state and he is attempting to purchase them from a private source recommended by Maple Heights Nursing Home. Pounds said the Sheriff’s Department was in need of tests for jail inmates.
The commission voted to sign 2022 Crisis stabilization agreement.
Tax Change Orders 2021-21 and 2021-22, were approved and signed.
The commission voted to approve invoice for 2022 KAC membership in the amount of $3,565.52.
In insurance matters, John Matalone was present via Zoom and the commission reviewed his contract. The decision to sign contract for 2022 Insurance Consultant for the County will be tabled until Friday Dec. 31.
County Clerk, Dawn M. Boyles requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker, seconded by William Pollock for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, County Clerk Dawn M. Boyles, Deputy Clerk Barbara Grabhorn were present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Closed 10:45 a.m. Opened 10:50 a.m. No binding action was taken.
The commission adjourned regular session at 11:05 a.m. and reconvened meeting at 11:15 for work session to go through the Personnel Policy. The County Commission reviewed current Personnel Policy and any changes they would like to make and clarify.
