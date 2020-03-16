It is my plan to communicate daily as we are traversing the COVID-19 pandemic. I may not always have an abundance of information,but I feel the need to let you know what I do know. So.What do I know? I don’t know a lot of absolutes as of now. I have been updated via a video conference with leaders from Kansas State Department of Education. As a result, our leadership team is working on plans for multiple contingencies. Those range from schools being open next week to schools being closed for the foreseeable future. I realize that span is extreme and I apologize for the uncertainty.
If you’ve been following the news, the data and information continues to change swiftly. Anything I share now will likely be different tomorrow. KSDE has put together a task force charged with addressing delivery of instruction and learning for all in case schools are closed for an extended time. We don’t know what that will look like or how it will be delivered, but should know more by Thursday. USD 415 leaders are also devising plans to provide lunches for students should school closure be prolonged. This takes a considerable amount of coordination with the state department and within our district. Please know, we are working on this and should have a plan later this week.
To summarize:
* We don’t know the status of school beyond this week, but are planning for the range of possibilities.
* Plans are being devised to provide instruction in the event school is closed beyond this week.
* Food delivery plans are also being made.
I will update you again tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
