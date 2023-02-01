Longtime Brown County farmer, businessman and philanthropist Jere Bruning passed away Sunday at the age of 92.
Bruning had a passion for supporting the community and was a dedicated its success. He financially supported many local organizations and projects for decades and served on many boards - including the Chamber, of which he was a long-time supporter and sponsor of many Frolic events. A few years ago - the Chamber named Bruning as Mr. Hiawatha and he was recognized in the Halloween Grand Parade.
Bruning, a graduate of the Hiawatha High School Class of 1948, worked the Brown County family farm that was started in 1902 by his grandfather for nearly 50 years before moving to Hiawatha.
Bruning also served on the Brown Historical Society board -for several years as president. It was for the Historical Society that Bruning donated almost half a million dollars in 2022 for a new building, in memory of his wife, Patty. Construction on the building - which will house many of Bruning's personal memorabilia, along with other Historical Society archives and provide a large meeting room - began last July and before winter hit the exterior was completed with much of the interior work in the beginning stages.
Bruning was a member of the International Harvester Collectors and approximately two dozen of his Farmall tractors are on display at the Ag Museum. In the adjacent photo, Bruning was pictured with one of his favorite International tractors for an interview with the Hiawatha World.
Bruning, who spend 14 years in the National Guard, also served on the boards for the hospital, the library, Glacial Hills, Kiwanis and many other local organizations, including the Masons for 60 years.
Bruning and his wife have four surviving daughters. He and his wife, Patty, were married nearly 70 years before she passed 2 years ago.
The family will meet friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.
A celebration of Jere Bruning's eternal life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Zion United Methodist Church, presided over by Pastor Darlene Sheffer. Masonic committal services a courtesy of Masonic Lodge #33, AF&AM, of Hiawatha. Burial with military honors a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. Go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com or hiawathaworldonline.com for full obituary.
