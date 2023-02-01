Jere

Jere Bruning is pictured between two of his favorite tractors at the Ag Museum.

 Photo by Joey May

Longtime Brown County farmer, businessman and philanthropist Jere Bruning passed away Sunday at the age of 92.

Bruning had a passion for supporting the community and was a dedicated its success. He financially supported many local organizations and projects for decades and served on many boards - including the Chamber, of which he was a long-time supporter and sponsor of many Frolic events. A few years ago - the Chamber named Bruning as Mr. Hiawatha and he was recognized in the Halloween Grand Parade.

