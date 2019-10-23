It's no secret that Halloween is a big deal in Hiawatha.
In fact, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently proclaimed Hiawatha as "Halloween Town."
Well it all started with Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs. She was a prominent figure in Hiawatha and part of the Hiawatha Garden Club. Tired of kids tearing up her gardens on Halloween night, Mrs. Krebs came up with an idea for a Halloween parade and "Frolic" for the kids to participate in.
Mrs. Krebs became so famous for her ideas and her Garden Club that stories of her life are continually shared. Just last Friday, Mrs. Krebs was portrayed as part of the Spirits Awaken Cemetery Tours - sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and the Brown County Historical Society. Her "spirit" came alive in the form of Judi Bruning, who told Mrs. Krebs' story, interacted with little hooligans that came to tear up her flowers and then handed out candy to them - and other children visiting on the tour.
Mrs. Krebs is a beloved resident from Hiawatha's past and people love to share her stories.
Just this week, resident Dorothy Wright brought in an old article from April 7, 1931 in the Hiawatha Daily World.
Mrs Krebs Gives Garden Club Surprise
"The spirit of the old Hiawatha Civic Club, a community asset for many years, marches on under the banner of the Hiawatha Garden Club. Monday night at a Garden Club meeting in the farm bureau offices at the courthouse, Mrs. John Krebs, pioneer civic worker who was a mainstay in the Civic club, presented Dean Kimmel, president of the Chamber of Commerce, a loving cup to symbolize the bond between the civic Club, Garden Club. The cup was presented to the Civic Club years ago by S.D. Wones, jeweler, in sppreciation of its service to the city. Mrs. Krebs has had charge of the cup since the Civic Club ceased to function. Mr. Kimmel, after receiving it, presented the cup to the Garden Club, to keep as a token of the co-operation between Garden Club, Chamber of Commerce. Mrs. Krebs gave each Garden Club member a package of garden seed from her own garden, concealing the real surprise, the cup, in the bottom of the basket until the moment came to show it. Mr. Kimmel gave an excellent speech, pledging the co-operation of the Chamber of Commerce in Garden Club activities, expressing appreciation on behalf of the Chamber of commerce, for work the club has done. J.B. Miller gave one of his typically interesting talks. The regular club program was carried out "My Favorite Annual," "Annual Rock Gardens, Planting," by Mrs. A.J. Eicholtz; "My Cutting Garden," by Mrs. R.D. Corken, "Annuals that help Perennials," by Mrs. J.B. Miller, all fine talks."
Mrs. Krebs passed away many decades, but her legend lives on in Hiawatha's history and its continued love for Halloween.
