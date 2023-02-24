A family mural near Fairview is a bright spot that has been drawing attention.
Christina Klein and her family have been working on painting murals on all four sides of an old granary building that hasn’t been in use since the 1970s on the family property on Falcon Road, 5 miles south of Fairview.
Klein is an artist of local notoriety who restored the Hiawatha High School statues of an Indian brave and a chief that are now in glass cases in the school’s museum. She is a Fairview native and achieved a Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Florida and studied on a Fulbright Fellowship in Nuremberg. She taught at the University of California-Berkley for 2 years and currently works with a custom woodworking company in Oakland, Calif.
Klein returns to the family farm near Fairview as much as she can and it was on one of those trips they decided to brighten the landscape a bit by painting murals on the side of the old granary.
“We really hadn’t noticed just now run down it was getting until we started working on it,” she said.
The roof had been caving in and the building was leaning. She and her husband, along with other family members started the work about 2 years ago to reinforce the structure and start painting.
“It was kind of my idea — I’m the instigator for sure,” she said. “I got my parents and sisters, cousins all involved. It brings us together as a family.”
Klein said they used a lot of recycled paint, along with wood from another shed that had been damaged in a wind storm to reduce waste and set about to see what they could do to improve the old granary.
“We wanted to see if we could come up with a new way to bring it back and improve the countryside,” she said. “Sometimes you kind of have to make your own opportunities.”
Each side of the granary offers a mural with a different theme. One side is a Kansas landscape, while another is a collage that is like a family portrait, “a mix of all of us,” Klein said.
Last year, they came together again and tackled more of the painting and came up with an insect theme on one side and on another several fun shapes, similar to a barn quilt. She said they also built a slide on one side in order to stabilize the structure and are looking at adding a buttress and a swing on another side this coming summer when the family gathers together again.
Klein said her father has cattle in the pasture where the granary is located, but it can be plainly seen from the road.
“At some point, we may work on some gates and figuring how we could allow people a closer look,” she said.
The family will come together again in late May, Klein said, and focus on a new project, more painting and the swing.
“This year we have to address a hole in one of the walls,” she said. “We are just trying to give an old building new life in a new way.”
