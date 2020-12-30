After two years, massive flooding and in the midst of a pandemic, the White Cloud historic mural was completed earlier this month.
The community mural was part of a community revitalization project led by Dr. Deb Bryan, along with other community members that included artists Phillip Pursel, his daughter Sydney Pursel and Ruby Rhodd. All lent a hand in creating the colorful mural that depicts the rich history of White Cloud and at times community members helped with their artistic talents.
The mural is located on one of several buildings being renovated by Dr. Bryan in an effort to revitalize the community of White Cloud.
Pursel said they started painting the mural in May, 2019, but the planning started much earlier.
Funding for the project was awarded by Rocket Grant Project Award, which Pursel said they applied for in March 2018. They found out the funds were received two months later.
She said the first community planning meeting was in November 2018. The mural content and design was developed through workshops and conversations with members of the community.
"A few obstacles caused delays in our progress including the Missouri River flooding and severe thunderstorms in 2019, winter (its too cold for the paint to cure) and of course shut downs in March due to the pandemic," she said.
Pursel, who lives in Columbia, Mo., said her father Philip lives in Kansas City.
"We started painting again when the lock downs were lifted and completed the clear coat on the mural on Nov. 7, 2020," she said.
The White Cloud Community Mural celebrates the rich history of historic White Cloud, which was established in 1855, and named for Chief Mahaska the Younger (aka. Francis White Cloud) of the Ioway Tribe.
The town of White Cloud went through many transitions since its establishment. It has served as a port, railway hub, and an agricultural center. Before the town was established, it was part of the Ioway tribal land holdings. It was also a stop for Lewis & Clark. It is said that it was a favorite camping site of Chief Mahaska.
Support for this work was provided by a Rocket Grant Project Award, a program of the Charlotte Street Foundation and the University of Kansas Spencer Museum of Art. Funding was also provided by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
For more information on the project, including videos of design elements and progression of the painting go to White Cloud Mahuska Community Mural on Facebook.
