The front steps of the Hiawatha Police Department has a new look.
This past week the side of the steps leading into the entrance were painted with a mural dedicated to fallen Hiawatha officer Todd Widman, who was shot and killed in the line of duty March 1, 2000.
The mural was designed by graduating Hiawatha Maddy Gruber and painted by her and Hiawatha High School art instructor Matt Leahy.
“Last year, as you all might remember, I approached our commissioners and asked them to allow Madelyn Gruber and the high school art teacher to paint a mural on our front steps,” said Police Chief John Defore.
So, anyone driving down Oregon Street today can see the artwork and patriotic design dedicated to Widman. This was to be for the HHS Community Service Day project, which was postponed last fall and again in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This project could have just been forgotten about and left undone but these two are here today on their own time following through with what they started,” he said. “The east side of the mural has remembrances to Todd M. Widman who lost his life while serving our community. Some say the best way to find yourself is in service to others. Through their artwork, they are being of service to our community and for that, we wish to say thank you to them!”
