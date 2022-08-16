The Muscotah Apple Days & Car Show is set for Sept. 10.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. with games for kids, vendors, food and crafts.
The car show registration is from 8 a.m. to noon. with People's Choice Car Show awards at 2 p.m.
For more information or vendor questions contact Dolly at 785-872-0081 or 913-426-5465. For question about the car show, contact Angie at 785-548-5443.
