Art

A Native American art exhibit "Ioway: Here to Stay" will be displayed at the Iowa, Sac & Fox Mission Museum just east of Highland until Oct.15.

It is the story of the Ioway people from present to old through art loaned by members of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.