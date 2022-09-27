top story Museum features 'Ioway: Here to Stay' exhibit Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Native American art exhibit "Ioway: Here to Stay" will be displayed at the Iowa, Sac & Fox Mission Museum just east of Highland until Oct.15.It is the story of the Ioway people from present to old through art loaned by members of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays.The museum is located at 1737 Elgin Rd., Highland. More from this section Sharon Osbourne believes her US career is over after The Talk axing Republican leadership pledges to 'repeal' IRS auditor expansion if GOP wins majority U.S. Prisoners Face Higher Odds of Dying From Cancer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Commission approves new firefighter Maple Leaf Festival brings in hundreds to downtown Hiawatha Museum features 'Ioway: Here to Stay' exhibit Brown County Commission Minutes FFA students visit kindergarten class Former Horton teacher wins award HFED announcing new grant opportunities for downtown Hiawatha Police Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesContinuance granted in vehicular homicide caseSt. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accidentJr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownershipHiawatha Municipal CourtDowntown square comes to life with annual Maple Leaf FestivalWounded Hawks rocked at Clay CenterBrown County murder case moved to federal courtSearch warrant reveals drugs - leads to arrestsBowen, Vanessa M.Historical Society planning Heritage Days Saturday Images Videos CommentedEssay contests provide challenge for students (3)Irvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
