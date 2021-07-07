The Nail Keg Derby once again highlighted the annual Robinson Fourth of July celebration.
There were 10 cars competing in this year's event, sponsored by Ag Partners.
The 10 competitors were:
Jade Millwright- Driven by Thane Dolisi
Hiawatha Tire & Lube- Driven by Blade Dolisi
Oltjen Construction- Driven by Josh Vidales
Lucky 13- Driven by Ryker Massey
Lilly- Driven by Lillian Williams
Buella Bell- Driven by Madeline Aller
Ag Partners- Driven by Brody Simpson
Robinson Fire Dept.- Driven by Luke Tietjens
Kreiensieck Plumbing- Driven by Ava Hicks
Citizens State Bank- Driven by Jett Geiger
After two rounds of competition, the four finalists competed in the championship round.
Jade Millwrights-Thane Dolisi took first; Hiawatha Tire & Lube-Blade Dolisi took second; Oltjen Construction-Josh Vidales came in third and Lucky 13-Ryker Massey came in fourth place.
