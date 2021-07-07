The Nail Keg Derby once again highlighted the annual Robinson Fourth of July celebration.

There were 10 cars competing in this year's event, sponsored by Ag Partners.

The 10 competitors were:

Jade Millwright- Driven by Thane Dolisi

Hiawatha Tire & Lube- Driven by Blade Dolisi

Oltjen Construction- Driven by Josh Vidales

Lucky 13- Driven by Ryker Massey

Lilly- Driven by Lillian Williams

Buella Bell- Driven by Madeline Aller

Ag Partners- Driven by Brody Simpson

Robinson Fire Dept.- Driven by Luke Tietjens

Kreiensieck Plumbing- Driven by Ava Hicks

Citizens State Bank- Driven by Jett Geiger

After two rounds of competition, the four finalists competed in the championship round.

Jade Millwrights-Thane Dolisi took first; Hiawatha Tire & Lube-Blade Dolisi took second; Oltjen Construction-Josh Vidales came in third and Lucky 13-Ryker Massey came in fourth place.

