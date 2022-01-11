This National Blood Donor Month, Community Blood Center (CBC) continues to call for more donors as the blood shortage extends into the new year. The region’s blood supply continues to be threatened by low donor turnout and blood drive cancellations due to surging levels of Omicron cases. Schools that had begun to reinstate student blood drives are once again canceling, perpetuating the dramatic decline in youth and first-time donors. Prior to the pandemic, 20,000 annual blood donations were made at high schools, but the threat of a return to remote learning is making it nearly impossible for them to commit to hosting blood drives.
While the world is focused on Omicron and tactics to bring the pandemic to an end, the blood supply continues to plummet. Traumas, cancer, and other blood needs have not slowed down during the pandemic. This year, seasonal challenges are coinciding with a new wave of COVID cases, while non-COVID patients are still in desperate need of treatments that require blood products. Blood centers across the country are and have been suffering from shortages since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
“A strong blood supply is essential and can be threatened at any time with emergencies such as winter weather, which can cause blood drive cancellations,” said Patsy Shipley, Executive Director of Community Blood Center (CBC). “National Blood Donor Month is a great time to sign up to donate blood and start the year by giving back, especially in the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge and the ongoing blood shortage.”
Donating blood is safe and it only takes one hour. We are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. All donors and CBC staff are required to wear a face covering and staff are practicing health self-assessments prior to presenting at work. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available here.
To schedule an appointment or learn about hosting a blood drive in your community, call 1-877-468-6844 or visit www.savealifenow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.