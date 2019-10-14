"National Drug Take Back Day" is set for Saturday, Oct. 26.
This is a national event to garner support of the public to clean out their medicine chest of unused, unwanted or expired medication and to provide safe and secure local drop off points.
The Brown County Sheriffs office has been a part of this very worthwhile program since the program was established in 2010. Since that time, more than 7,500,000 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medications have been turned in for destruction nationwide. By statistic, more than 46,000 Americans die each year from drug-related deaths.
According to the 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.5 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs and a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained through family and friends, including from their home medicine cabinets.
"We not only participate in this national event, but we are also a 24 hours a day, seven day a week drop off location for these medications," said Sheriff John Merchant. "In the past we have had such a positive turn out, I felt a need to provide this service at any time of day or night to provide a way for the public to properly dispose of their medications. By participating in this event, we at the Sheriffs Office, safely store the acquired medications in a secure holding area and then turn custody over the to DEA agents for proper disposal, so we encourage the public at any time to bring their medications to us at 709 Utah St. in Hiawatha."
Dispatchers are on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to accept the medications. Sheriff Merchant said they cannot accept needles/syringes or injectable medications.
"This is a very worthwhile program that I hope is around for many years to come," he said. "To date, we have collected and turned in over 2,500 pounds of these medication in Brown County. I appreciate everyone's cooperation and encourage the public to check your medicine cabinets and turn in your expired, unwanted or unused prescriptions. By working together this helps make Brown County a safer place to live and raise a family."
