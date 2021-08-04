The opportunity to get out in the community and let their fun side show is a welcome opportunity for the Hiawatha Police Department, and Tuesday night’s National Night Out at the Fisher Center was just such an opportunity for Chief of Police John Defore and his officers.
After missing 2020’s event was canceled, Defore said it was great to get the night back up and running. 2021 marks the 38th annual showing for National Night Out, and the 26th in Hiawatha. Sponsors like Hiawatha’s Sonic Drive In, Seneca Wholesale, Casey’s General Store, Nigus Retail Liquor, Walmart and Citizens Bank all provided support to put on a quality event. Defore was pleased with the turnout, even if it did not match the 900 that turned out the last time the PD put the event on in 2019. But getting things back to normal is important, and the Chief felt like a successful National Night Out was a positive step in that direction.
“Getting out among people in the community is important,” said Defore, “If people see us here, it may change how they see us if they meet us on a call at three in the morning.” That engagement with the community—letting people meet and get to know those men and women in uniform—is what the spirit of National Night Out is all about.
As families interact with officers, bounce back and forth from the Hiawatha Aquatic Park and the Fisher Center, standing in line for balloon animals and visiting with HPD Officer and USD 415 School Resource Officer Brandon Lowe, it is easy to see why National Night Out means so much to Defore and the members other PD. And it is easy to see why 2021’s event in Hiawatha was yet again, a win for the PD and the community alike.
