For the 25th consecutive year, the Hiawatha Police Department has taken part in the National Night Out initiative, which creates the opportunity for police departments across the nation to build relationships with families in their area. Tuesday night’s event, hosted by the PD at the Fisher Center, marked yet another successful year of the venture.
Police Chief John Defore says Hiawatha’s celebration is the biggest and most well-attended that he has seen in his law enforcement career, which he credits to the work of retired Chief of Police Evans Woehlecke and former office Mike Thompson, along with donations and assistance from numerous community organizations and businesses.
Along with a dinner provided in part by donations from Sonic Drive In, Seneca Wholesale, Casey’s General Store, Wal-Mart, Nigus Retail Liquor and Citizens Bank, the Hiawatha Hospital hosted a Bike Rodeo/Bicycle Safety event, along with a car seat check station, and booths were set up by the Brown County Humane Society, Karen Smith, Union Pacific, NEK Area Agency on Aging, KANZA Mental Health, NEK Community Action Program, and Horizon Mental Health. KNZA was also on-hand, taking sign-ups to win their annual zero-turn mower giveaway, and local emergency response vehicles were also present. The event also included a free pool parties for those in attendance.
Defore estimated the overall attendance at over 600 people, and spoke glowingly about the results of the evening.
“A terrific evening was enjoyed by all,” said Defore, adding, “Many positive contacts with the public were made.”
