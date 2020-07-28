Another cancellation of a favorite event for Hiawathans is being canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore said this year's National Night Out - set for Aug. 5 - is canceled due to the pandemic. This joins the list of local cancellations that include Maple Leaf Festival and Big Kansas Road Trip, along with Brown County Relay For Life - all which were set for this fall.
Chief Defore said the city decided to cancel the upcoming event after much discussion. In May, the city commission had also voted to close the pool and not allow games on city fields due to the pandemic. National Night Out typically includes a variety of events at the Fisher Community Center, which bring out hundreds of local people to see emergency vehicles, have a free meal and take part in an open pool party.
“National Night Out promotes community partnerships and city-wide camaraderie to make our city a safer, more caring places to live," Chief Defore said. "With the uncertainty we are facing regarding with COVID-19 and precaution measures will look like throughout the remainder of the year and beyond, we feel cancellation is the best way to care for our community.”
Chief Defore said the department is planning to be back next year with another awesome National Night Out party, “after all this is our way of bring all of us together for food fun and fellowship.”
"Please stay safe and due your part to help stop the spread of this terrible virus," he said.
