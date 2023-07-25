National Night Out 23

National Night Out will be celebrated in Hiawatha on August 1st.

Thousands of communities across all 50 states of our country take part in the National Night Out each year, and the annual campaign that serves to promote partnerships and relationships between police departments and the communities they service is back for its 40th anniversary. 

Hiawatha joined in the celebration years ago, and the popular event returns to the Fisher Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, sponsored locally by the Hiawatha Police Department.

