Thousands of communities across all 50 states of our country take part in the National Night Out each year, and the annual campaign that serves to promote partnerships and relationships between police departments and the communities they service is back for its 40th anniversary.
Hiawatha joined in the celebration years ago, and the popular event returns to the Fisher Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, sponsored locally by the Hiawatha Police Department.
The event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, which was started in 1981 to provide information, resources and assets to community watch groups. Three years later, the first National Night Out was celebrated by 2.5 million people in 400 communities across 23 states, and has continued to grow from there. Now, 38 million are involved each year, with the celebration held in over 17,000 communities.
Hiawatha will celebrate from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 1st at the Fisher Center. The Hiawatha Aquatic Park will host a free pool party for attendees. Local law enforcement and emergency services providers will have displays and information throughout the Fisher Center, and refreshments will be served, as well.
This will mark Hiawatha's 40th year celebrating National Night Out. The event was brought to town by former Police Chief Evans Woehlecke and Officer Mike Thompson, and has been an important focus of each Chief of Police in Hiawatha since its inception here.
The National Night Out program is an outstanding campaign to help build neighborhood unity and strengthen police-community partnerships. On Aug. 1, everyone is invited to join forces to give crime and drugs a going away party. For more information, contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 742-2156.
