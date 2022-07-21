Night Out

The Hiawatha Police Department is gearing up for it’s annual event National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

This year’s event is setting up to be another great year. Sonic Drive In has jumped back in both feet, ready to show their unwavering support for the citizens of Hiawatha and Brown County by donating corn dogs, condiments and napkins.

