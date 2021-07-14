After a break during the COVID 2020 pandemic, the National Night Out is once again happening in Hiawatha.
For the 26th year, the Hiawatha Police Department will sponsor the National Night Out - joining communities across the nation for this special event on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Agencies will set up displays in the Schuneman Addition at the Fisher Center on East Iowa Street from 6–8 p.m. These include the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Squad 48, Town and Country Ambulance and Hiawatha Fire Department.
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore said this year’s event will be extra special, since the event had to be canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.
From 6-8 p.m. a pool party will be held at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park at no charge.
“I have been fortunate enough to be part of the biggest and most attended National Night Out celebration that I have ever seen,” Chief Defore said. “I am so thankful to have a community that is so closely knit that we can all come together and have this awesome bash year after year.”
“So please come out and help us make this a great event,” Chief Defore continued.
The National Night Out program is an outstanding campaign to help build neighborhood unity and strengthen police-community partnerships. On Aug. 3, everyone is invited to join forces to give crime and drugs a going away party. For more information, contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 742-2156.
