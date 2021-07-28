The Hiawatha Police Department is gearing up for it’s annual event National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
This year’s event is setting up to be another banner year and here’s why: Sonic Drive In has jumped back in both feet, ready to show their unwavering support for the citizens of Hiawatha and Brown County by donating corn dogs, condiments and napkins.
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, neighborhoods throughout Hiawatha are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “38th Annual National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event.
For the 26th year, the Hiawatha Police Department will sponsor the National Night Out. Agencies will set up displays in the Schuneman Addition at the Fisher Center on East Iowa Street from 6–8 p.m.
Chief Defore said he is also excited to announce that Seneca Wholesale is graciously providing Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper again this year and Casey’s General Store has donated bottled water.
“Soft drinks are always a big draw and we are grateful to Seneca Wholesale,” he said.”And it goes without saying that we could not do any of this without the donations from Walmart, Casey’s General Store and Citizens Bank. It is through those donations that we are able to purchase the chips and incidentals for the party.”
Chief Defore said they will be icing down those drinks courtesy of Nigus Retail Liquor’s Ice donation and Farm and Home has been a long time donator of stock water tanks for the event.
“So please help us thank these longtime supporters, without them we could not do any of this,” he continued.
From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. a pool party will be held at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park at no charge.
The National Night Out program is an outstanding campaign to help build neighborhood unity and strengthen police-community partnerships. On Aug. 3, everyone is invited to join forces to give crime and drugs a going away party. For more information, contact the Hiawatha Police Department at 742-2156.
