As the community daycare was preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Little Hands received a visit from a national USDA Rural Development leader last week.
USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small stopped by the community daycare on a tour of several locations last week in Kansas. She was accompanied by new Kansas State Director for USDA Rural Development Christy Davis, along with Allen Pickert from her office.
Torres-Small, Davis and Pickert met with Amy Gibson, director at Little Hands, along with Steven Jarvis, president of the board. She said she wanted to visit the community daycare, as a USDA loan was one of the ways it was able to open.
The loan was for 35 years and Little Hands also obtained a private loan through a local lender that has since been paid off thanks to the fundraising of the board members and staff, according to Gibson.
The USDA officials had several questions, including dealing with challenges of COVID and staffing. Jarvis said it took a while to come back from COVID and their enrollment had been lower. But he said they were close to being back to normal and a couple age groups had waiting lists.
“People have got a renewed appreciation for childcare service and essential workers after COVID,” Jarvis said. “We have had challenges with the labor force and other staff has stepped up to meet those challenges. The worst was about a year ago.”
Davis asked if Little Hands had taken advantage of state and federal programs due to COVID and he said that yes, those programs had helped. He said there had been other challenges with finances, but they were bridging the gap with grants and fundraising.
Gibson said staffing was always a challenge, but they now have 13-14 including part-time — which is pretty close to full. She also discussed the certification that staffing achieves to full-fill their positions, noting that Little Hands collaborates with North Ridge Church’s daycare for training and certification.
Gibson shared that Little Hands was attempting to get a grant to renovate the playground and Davis offered some insight into several Department of Agriculture grants that could help.
Torres-Small had questions about the community support and how dependent specific employers were on the daycare. Gibson said that the school district and the hospital recruit potential employees regularly and that daycare in a small community is a high priority to bring in quality applicants.
Torres-Small said she was proud to have played a small part in the founding of Little Hands through the USDA Rural Development loan and said she liked to see the reality of those dreams.
“One of my favorite parts about rural development is focused on specific needs and dreams,” she said. “It’s good to see these models working, which show us the definite need.”
