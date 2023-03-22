The Homer White American Legion Post 66 is working with the Ministerial Alliance and the Kiwanis to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.
Jim Parker, chaplain with Post 66, said the Legion Post will be installing “Welcome Home” and Vietnam Veterans” banners near 10th and Oregon and 4th and Oregon. He said the Kiwanis Club will be installing flags all over town in recognition of the day.
At 7 o’clock on the evening of Wednesday, March 29, the public is invited to the Brown County Courthouse square on the north side for presentations and prayer, along with a moment of silence and a candlelight vigil in remembrance of all Vietnam veterans.
“This is really to raise awareness of this day,” he said. “It was started by (President) Obama, but signed into law by (President) Trump.”
Parker said that Vietnam veterans don’t always get recognition, however there were 6 million soldiers and 10 million family members affected by the Vietnam War. Many soldiers were drafted or enlisted locally — including Parker’s father for more than one tour of duty.
Parker remembers when soldiers arrived home. He was young and he said the bus dropped veterans returning home either at the old Topper Motel on First Street, or down at the Brown County Courthouse — which was along U.S. 36 Highway through town before the new highway was constructed around town.
“We lived on Sioux and I remember Mom driving down to pick Dad up at the courthouse the first time he came home,” Parker said.
Parker said he wants to encourage family members and friends of Vietnam veterans to come too.
“When my Dad went away to war, we were there too,” he said.
