Vietnam

The Homer White American Legion Post 66 is working with the Ministerial Alliance and the Kiwanis to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.

Jim Parker, chaplain with Post 66, said the Legion Post will be installing “Welcome Home” and Vietnam Veterans” banners near 10th and Oregon and 4th and Oregon. He said the Kiwanis Club will be installing flags all over town in recognition of the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.