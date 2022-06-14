A group of U.S. senators, from both political parties, want to pump $1 billion in new federal money into civics and history education at K-12 schools and universities.
Their spending push aims boost knowledge and trust in the political system.
A new survey shows just two out of ten American trust the government. The Pew Research poll found 16% of whites, 24% of Blacks and 9% of Republicans currently trust to do the right thing on policy issues and challenges.
U.S. Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, are sponsoring the Civic Secures Democracy Act offering federal grants to schools, universities and nonprofits for social studies and history programs.
That includes $585 million for state education agencies, $200 million for nonprofits and $150 million for colleges and universities. Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, and Angus King, I-Maine, are also sponsoring the bill.
“American democracy is an anomaly in world history, and its future relies on each generation understanding our shared history and founding ideals,” said King. “Supporting civics education is one of the most important investments we can make to protect this system of government for the generations to come. With our nation facing deep divisions, I hope this bipartisan legislation can help bring us together around core principles.”
Inhofe wants the $1 billion spending push to focus on teaching about the tenets of the U.S. Constitution. The new efforts comes after civic education funding was also included in COVID relief bills.
The legislation has backing from the League of Women Voters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and some business groups hoping to build public confidences in the political and economic systems.
“Continued neglect of civics education will further weaken both our democratic institutions and our economic competitiveness,” said Sarah Bonk, founder of Business for America. “An investment in civics education produces a more informed and engaged citizenry, which leads to a more educated workforce, greater market stability, and better economic outcomes.”
The economy is being challenged by inflation and a looming recession after the job losses, shutdowns, public sector spending and central bank infusions during the COVID pandemic.
There are also ample numbers of American who choose not to participate in the partisan political system. Pew and other polls have also displayed low approval ratings for the new media, political class and employers.
In the 2020 elections, President Joe Biden received 81.3 million votes and former President Donald Trump received 74.2 million votes. But another 80.8 million adults of the 239.2 million voting-eligible population did not vote in the White House race, according to the University of Florida.
