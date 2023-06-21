pexels-shin-agus-12079408

Photo by Shin Agus via Pexels

Two out of three Americans have either maintained or increased their sustainability practices over the last year, a new survey suggests.

According to a recent poll of 2,000 respondents, 34% believe they currently live a more eco-friendly lifestyle now in 2023 than they did in 2022, while another 32% reported that their habits have remained the same.

ocg-saving-the-ocean-EPPS6W5LdXs-unsplash

OCG Saving The Ocean

Originally published on talker.news, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.