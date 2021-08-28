(The Center Square) – Among the 13 U.S. service members killed on Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was 20-year-old Marine from Laredo, Texas, David Lee Espinoza.
Espinoza was born in Laredo but grew up in Rio Bravo and attended Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday in honor of Espinoza and other members of the military killed on Thursday.
“I ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members killed in yesterday’s horrific attack in Kabul," Abbott said. "U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, a Laredo native, was one of the 13 service members killed. He was 20 years old. These heroes should never be forgotten."
In a separate statement, the governor said, “What we’re witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy. Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation’s principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one.” He also asked Texans to pray for those “who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world.”
The city of Laredo thanked Espinoza for his service, saying his “acts of courage and bravery will always be remembered in our community."
The Laredo Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page saying, “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family of United States Fallen Marine, David L. Espinoza, as well as to his friends and fellow Marines. Semper Fi. Thank you for your service.”
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose hometown is Laredo, said in a statement that Espinoza "embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor.
“When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”
Cuellar said he’s been talking to veterans' groups and will do everything he can to help the family.
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz told local mediathat “there might be a second Laredoan” who also was killed, however, he said, “that is not yet confirmed.”
As of Friday night, 11 U.S. Marines, one Navy hospital corpsman, and one Army soldier were confirmed dead, and at least 18 service members reported initially injured.
It was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.
On Friday, a U.S. national security team had been warned that “another terror attack in Kabul is likely,” CBS News reported.
