Only 26% of vehicle owners in the United States say they shop for car insurance at least once a year, according to a 2023 NerdWallet survey. 

Happy young woman waving goodbye out of car window on city street

 Getty Images

Sometimes, it pays to be a loyal customer. Airline miles, loyalty reward points, anniversary freebies, the coveted platinum membership tier — all of these incentives are designed to keep you committed to your favorite brands. But loyalty is typically a one-way street when it comes to car insurance.

"Insurance companies are there to make money," says Michael DeLong, a research and advocacy associate for the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America. "They're not your friend, despite the cute mascots they have." DeLong advises not to hesitate to shop around for better deals because, in most cases, your insurance company isn't loyal to you.

Originally published on nerdwallet.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.