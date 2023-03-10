(The Center Square) – Federal prosecutors plan to call 70 witnesses to prove that four former ComEd employees and lobbyists doled out jobs, contracts and payments to illegally influence one of Illinois' most powerful politicians.

The four are accused of a multi-year scheme to gain former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s backing for legislation that would benefit the utility's bottom line.

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

