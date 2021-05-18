The Southern Alps stretch along the length of the South Island of New Zealand. They are filled with craggy peaks, alpine meadows, glacial lakes and river crossings.
For Claire Lewinski, it was a chance to spend two months with her life stripped down to what she could carry in her backpack, a reprieve from the bright lights, blinding screens and the chaos of everyday life in Bozeman, Montana, where she was recovering from a traumatic brain injury.
In the winter of 2018, Lewinski, who is from McCall, Idaho, was a Montana State University student studying chemical engineering. She was going to school and working at Haven when she suffered a series of three concussions in four months.
The first was a car crash in November. But it wasn’t until she ran into a bathroom shelf in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon in February that she said severe symptoms began.
After taking some time to recover, she went in March to celebrate with friends at a local bar. After realizing it wasn’t the best place for a concussed person to be, she left. In an altercation with a drunk acquaintance, she was punched in the face — her third concussion.
Getting to the Southern Alps
It was the car crash and her first concussion that initially jolted her into committing to hike the Southern Alps, Lewinski said in a phone interview from New Zealand, where she’s living now. A through-hike had been on her bucket list since she was a little girl.
“I didn’t think my head injury would be as damaging as it was,” she said. “I had to stop going to school, had to stop working, and I questioned my ability to do the hike.”
Some of the first symptoms of Lewinski’s brain injury were headaches and vestibular issues. Her vision didn’t line up with her ears, causing each step she took to bounce, she said.
She also experienced aphasia, a language disorder, and she struggled to remember a lot of the words used in her chemical engineering classes. She had a hard time learning and would often read a page only to forget what it said.
“I was overwhelmed by light and noise and emotions. I couldn’t process emotions the same way I used to,” she said. “I would cry at everything. The sun felt nice and I would cry. I couldn’t think the same way. I lost my personality. I existed as my brain could function.”
Lewinski completed the spring semester of 2019 and began working again that summer to save up money for a New Zealand trip. But when she went back to school for the fall semester of 2019, she said she suffered a relapse. She experienced chronic fatigue and depression.
With a brain injury, there’s a shortened battery of energy, she said.
“Everyone has 10 spoons of energy they have for a day. For a normal person, you’re whole morning routine is one spoon but for me it was like I got dressed and that’s a spoon. If I took a shower that was a spoon and making food was another spoon,” she said.
Lewinski decided to drop out in fall 2019.
But she was still committed to her New Zealand trip. After working with a cognitive and a physical therapist, they signed off on her backpacking trip with the support of a friend who went with her.
“Hiking is really stripping your life to the bare necessities. You get up, you eat and then you walk for the entire day and it’s actually really healthy for the brain,” she said. “It was a simple life.”
Lewinski said before through-hiking the Southern Alps, the longest backpacking trip she had done was three days.
“It was incredible. I haven’t done anything like that before,” she said. “… Going from a three-day trip to two months was quite a big step.”
The months backpacking removed a lot of the stress of everyday life and allowed her to focus on healing, she said.
Coming off the trail
Lewinksi said she still isn’t completely recovered. She has to monitor her energy, certain lights or too much screen time still trigger headaches and background noises make it hard to focus on conversations.
“I still think differently,” she said. “I would say that’s one of the hardest parts because you lose yourself in a head injury and I don’t think I’ve felt stable in who I am in the years since that car accident.”
Lewinski spent early 2020 on the Southern Alps trail and had planned to return to the United States shortly after completing the backpacking trip.
“The day after I finished hiking, they declared a national lockdown for COVID,” she said.
When New Zealand lifted its national lockdown in June 2020, COVID-19 was still circulating widely in the U.S. Lewinski decided to remain in a town north of Auckland and continued staying with a family who a friend had connected her to during the lockdown.
Although she said she’s now built a community there, it was difficult at first to be on the other side of the world from everyone she knew while navigating life with a brain injury.
“It’s been hard because no one knows you and you don’t know yourself and you don’t have anyone there to confirm who you were before,” she said. “It’s been an interesting identity-forming journey.”
In the past year, Lewinski began slowly working again, eventually landing a full-time construction job. But she realized shortly after that she craved more mental stimulation. She signed up for a writing course and began working on a book.
Her book, “I Need a Walk,” is scheduled to be published in August. The pre-order campaign runs until the end of May.
“It’s another step on my healing journey,” Lewinski said. “… I did not hear about the concussion community until I was in it or understand what head injuries meant. It impacts your whole identity and your whole reality shifts. I’m really excited to put that perspective in the world.”
