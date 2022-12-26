(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed an executive order giving federal employees a significant pay bump heading into the new year, but that increase still does not keep up with inflation.

The executive order gives “General Schedule” employees a 4.6% pay increase, 4.1% as a raise and 0.5% as a cost-of-living adjustment. General Schedule employees include a wide range of civilian federal workers.

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

