U.S. Capitol

Security fencing was erected around the U.S. Capitol in advance of the State of the Union speech by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday night is expected in his State of the Union address to call on Congress to work with the administration to address the fentanyl crisis in a bipartisan manner, administration officials said on a call with reporters.

Originally published on nebraskaexaminer.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

