During an unscheduled stop at a Ford test sight after he toured the Rouge Factory May 18, President Joe Biden was given an opportunity to drive the new Ford F-150 Lightning prior to it's formal release to the public.
Biden appeared driving fast in a grey-ish f-150 lightning truck.
“This sucker’s quick," Biden told the assembled media through the truck window.
He then said the car goes 0-60 in about 4.4 seconds and asked a Ford representative for clarification on the exact number. The Ford rep said that info wasn’t public until the official reveal tomorrow but said that’s ok and laughed.
When asked if the media could ask him about the situation in Israel, he made a joke before driving off.
“No, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it. I’m only teasing," he said.
Biden then said, “okay, here we go ready?”
And then he floored it. Biden eventually turned around and honked as he went by.
