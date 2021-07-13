Dr. Rahul Gupta, the former top health officer in the Mountain State, is President Joe Biden’s pick to become the nation’s top anti-drug official.
If the Senate approves his nomination, Gupta will be the first physician to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy, a position commonly referred to as the Drug Czar.
It's the second time during his first year in office that Biden has tapped a West Virginian for a federal post. Biden appointed Gayle Manchin, wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission earlier this year.
Gupta’s nomination comes three years after he left his role as state health officer to work for March of Dimes.
State leaders congratulated Gupta Tuesday afternoon, saying they hoped Gupta’s experience in West Virginia, often referred to as the epicenter of the opioid addiction crisis, would be the driving force for allocating resources back to the state as well as being beneficial for the rest of the country.
Sen. Manchin noted that Gupta’s medical background and practical experience in West Virginia, which has led the country in drug overdose rates for more than two decades, will bring needed medical knowledge to “this public health crisis.”
“Dr. Rahul Gupta’s nomination to serve as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy means someone with firsthand knowledge of the opioid crisis, especially in West Virginia, will be coordinating the national fight against the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation,” Manchin said.
Gupta worked as director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 to 2014 when he was appointed commissioner of the state Bureau of Public Health in 2015.
Gupta has a medical degree from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Gov. Jim Justice said no one was “better suited to this important job than someone who represented a state and a people where this crisis really hits close to home.”
“During his time in West Virginia, Dr. Gupta led the way in our battle against the opioid crisis — something that has and continues to touch the lives of nearly every one of our residents in some way,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement Tuesday. “Under his leadership, our state had turned a corner in that fight.”
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, congratulated Gupta saying his nomination was “outstanding news for West Virginia, and for the entire country.”
“Dr. Gupta is a world-class advocate for public health,” Blair said. “His leadership was critical in West Virginia’s fight against the opioid epidemic, and his guidance was critical as we developed new policies to protect and support our families who experience substance abuse disorder. I look forward to the great things our country will accomplish in this fight under his leadership.”
Blair noted in the news release that the state Senate unanimously adopted Senate Resolution 24 during the 2021 Regular Session, which urged Biden to appoint Gupta to the role.
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, who is a physician, was the lead sponsor.
“I’m ecstatic to learn that Dr. Gupta has been nominated to lead this office,” Takubo said. “Dr. Gupta is truly a bipartisan, nonpolitical person, whose interests are pure. If he’s able to accomplish even a fraction of what he did for West Virginia in his new federal role, the United States will really be headed in a positive direction with handling the opioid epidemic.”
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, likewise congratulated Gupta, saying President Biden had “shown favor to West Virginians through his appointments.”
“Dr. Gupta began important work in combating the opioid crisis here in the Mountain State, and left big shoes to fill,” Baldwin said.
