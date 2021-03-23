(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control measures on Tuesday afternoon, just one day after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting that took place at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo.
Boulder law enforcement said 10 were killed in the shooting at a King Soopers on Monday, and police have arrested and charged Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, as the suspected shooter. The suspect’s motive and what weapons were used in the shooting have not yet been announced.
Biden pledged on Tuesday “to take common sense steps” that he said would prevent mass shootings and save lives.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” the president said.
Among the 10 dead was Boulder police officer Eric Talley, who had seven children.
Biden described Talley as “the definition of an American hero.”
Less than a week after the horrific murders of eight people in Georgia, another American city has been scarred by gun violence. Tune in as I deliver remarks. https://t.co/yU7ReRfFko— President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021
Biden also urged the U.S. Senate to pass two House-approved bills that he said would close loopholes in background checks.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday on gun control, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.
It's unlikely an assault weapons ban could garner enough support in a Senate that's split 50-50.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after Biden's address that his administration in considering executive actions, but did not go into specifics, Fox News reported.
The Boulder shooting comes less than a week after eight were killed in a shooting spree at three different spas in the Atlanta area.
