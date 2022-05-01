Bloomsburg, Pa. — Students in the Electronic Engineering Technology program at Johnson College will now have an opportunity to obtain guaranteed admission to Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Johnson College graduates will enter Bloomsburg with at least full junior standing in the Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology program.
Johnson College students transferring to Bloomsburg University must meet minimum cumulative grade-point average requirements and satisfy all other transfer requirements. All agreements become effective in Fall 2022.
