Border crisis Operation Lone Star

Foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally were apprehended by Operation Lone Star officers in Kinney County, Texas.

 Photo provided by Kinney County officers

(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say.

On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent a text alert after a pursuit by law enforcement turned into a shooting. It stated, “Texas DPS, Kinney County Sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol will remain in the area searching for the suspects. A large perimeter has been set and several groups of officers are on the ground searching for the suspects.

A group of men attempt to break into a home in rural Edwards County, Texas.

Top Videos

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.