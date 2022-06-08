(The Center Square) – A California man has been charged with the attempted murder of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after being arrested near the justice's home early Wednesday armed with a gun and a knife.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Justice Department, the suspect, identified by media outlets as Nicholas John Roske, "was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to an abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas."
The leaked draft Supreme Court decision would overturn Roe v. Wade and send the issue of abortion rights back to the states.
The suspect reportedly told law enforcement that he was going to kill “a specific United States Supreme Court Justice” over the leaked draft abortion decision and the potential overturning of gun control laws in New York.
“Roske stated that he began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice” the Justice Department filing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.