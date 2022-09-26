Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

(The Center Square) – The Congressional Budget Office released an official cost estimate for President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation, putting the cost at more than $400 billion.

“As of June 30, 2022, 43 million borrowers held $1.6 trillion in federal student loans,” the group said. “About $430 billion of that debt will be canceled, CBO estimates.”

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

