Detroit, Mich. – A real-life river monster recently was caught and released in the Detroit River, the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said.
The 240-lb sturgeon is assumed to be female and likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the fourth-largest city in America.
"Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years," the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said.
The fish is one of the largest lake sturgeon ever recorded in the U.S., the office said.
