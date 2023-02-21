(The Center Square) – Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which resulted in well over $100 billion in American taxpayer dollars being set aside to help the Eastern European country fend off its aggressor.

The U.S. Congress committed more than $113 billion dollars in support for Ukraine across four major spending packages in 2022 alone, with the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget saying more is likely to come.

